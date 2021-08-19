AN ONLINE summer sale bore fruit for a Newport-based property auction business, with £5.1 million of property sold.

Of the 92 properties listed for the Paul Fosh Auctions sale, 76 per cent sold after 317 registered to bid from 102 countries and lodging a total of 2,390 bids.

Among the properties sold was detached Deer Park House a sprawling but dilapidated four bedroom former country lodge with an intriguing historic link to Lord Tredegar's former South Wales estate.

Reputed to have been the former park lodge and kennels serving nearby historic Tredegar House and park, the property attracted 92 bids.

Guided at £400,000, the house, situated within the recently constructed Redrow development at Bassaleg and on the west edge of the Newport, the pile sold for £531,000.

A 17-acre plot of land, with huge potential, lying to the west of Pen Y Cwarel Road, Wyllie, near Blackwood, listed with a guide price of £125,000 attracted some 50 bids before being sold for £178,500.

The land, one acre of which is allocated for residential development in the Caerphilly Council Local Development Plan, is currently covered in deciduous woods, grassland and scrub.

Prime minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak need not prepare for or worry about the imminent arrival of new neighbours after two addresses on Downing Street were snapped up at the auction.

The traditional terraced houses, in Newport's Downing Street at 21 and at 19, which is converted into two flats, were both listed with guides of £80,000. The house sold for £111,000 while the brace of flats went £101,000.

An alleged haunted pub in Pontypool, the Hanbury Arms, on Clarence Street, which has a stack of coffins in the cellar, listed with a guide price of £100,000 sold prior to auction for an undisclosed sum.

The versatile former pub, which had been trading until recently, is said to be ideal to be reopened as a pub or perhaps repurposed for residential use, subject to planning.

Storage headaches could be at a end for the new owner of a row of five garages at Thompson Avenue, Newport.

The block, listed with a guide price of £69,000 sold, after a battle between a pair of bidders, for £82,000.

A two bedroom modern link property at 48 Plym Walk, Bettws, Newport, listed with a guide price of £68,000, attracted 65 individual bids before being sold for £105,000.

Situated in a cul de sac the well located property, with gardens to the front and rear, was said to be perfect either as a starter home or for the buy to let investor.

The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, when scores of properties will be offered for sale online, starts at 11 am on Tuesday, September 7, with the sale starting to close from Thursday, September 9 from 5pm.