CHANNEL 4’s Countdown has issued an apology after using a gay slur on a recent instalment of the show.
On Tuesday’s show one contestant gave the word p****er as an answer on the show.
Clearly uncomfortable the contestant said: “I’ve got a rude word, that I know is in the dictionary, p****er.”
TV critic and journalist Scott Bryan shared his distaste in the way it was broadcast so casually.
He said: “As someone who was called a “p*****r” by homophobes on a daily basis why on earth is Countdown allowing it to be said cheerfully as an answer on daytime television? Yes, I know it is in the dictionary.
“But having been at the receiving end of that word as abuse for years (along with f*****), then hearing it casually as an answer on a quiz show.”
He added: “The amount of people saying 'it is only a word,' I’m pretty sure it was only a word back in the classrooms back then too. Yet it feels the same.”
Sorry to go serious on something quite trivial - but as someone who was called a "p***fter" by homophobes on a daily basis why on earth is Countdown allowing it to be said cheerfully as an answer on daytime television? pic.twitter.com/5jCf0wY8oM— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 16, 2021
Pointless host Richard Osman also gave his opinion expressing his shock at the way it was handled and offered a “very easy fix”.
“The contestant was embarrassed to be saying it, but in that situation the easy solution is to all agree he scored seven points and to retake with a different answer,” he said.
"We’ve done that a couple of times with ‘correct’ answers.”
He added: “A very easy fix, and not an uncommon one.”
Channel 4 released a statement apologising for the incident and said it was down to an “error in judgement”.
It said: “The airing of the word was an error of judgement. It does not align with our values and we apologise for any offence caused.”
