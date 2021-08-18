MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry have issued a statement describing an “exceptionally fragile” world.

The statement relates to a number of ongoing issues around the world including the Taliban’s takeover over Afghanistan, the Haiti earthquake and the ongoing global coronavirus health crisis.

Since stepping back as senior royals the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in the US.

The couple explained how they are left “speechless” and “heartbroken” by what is going on in the world and urged people to put their “values into action”.

“The world is exceptionally fragile right now,” a statement on the Archewell website read.

“As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless.

“As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend’s earthquake, we are left heartbroken.

“And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared.”

The continued: “When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not. And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together.

“To start, we encourage you to join us in supporting a number of organizations doing critical work. We also urge those in positions of global influence to rapidly advance the humanitarian dialogues that are expected to take place this fall at multilateral gatherings such as the U.N. General Assembly and the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

“As an international community, it is the decisions we make now — to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet — that will prove our humanity.”

The statement was followed by images of their signatures “Harry & Meghan”.

Charity support for Aghanistan, Haiti and Covid

The couple then urged people to support charity organisations doing work around the world.

Charities listed by the couple include World Central Kitchen, Women for Afghan Women and Invictus.

The couple’s not-for-profit Archewell organisation said it was supporting the emergency response in Haiti with its partner World Central Kitchen, and highlighted other organisations such as Women for Afghan Women, Afghanaid, Mercy Corps and Invictus.

Archewell, which was set up by Harry and Meghan after their exit from the working monarchy, vowed to support the military who served in Afghanistan, and the Afghan people.

To find out more visit the Archewell website.