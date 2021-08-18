TWENTY thousand Afghan refuges will be welcomed to the UK on the coming years under as the Government unveiled the details of a scheme to provide sanctuary for those most at risk of persecution by the Taliban.

After 20 years of military presence, Afghanistan is now under Taliban leadership after the group took control of Kabul on Sunday.

After decades of war, the swift removal of US and UK troops saw the Taliban arrive at the gates of Kabul on Sunday and take back control with little resistance.

Dominic Raab said several nations were “caught off-guard” by the quick and hostile nature of the militant group’s takeover, which has prompted Afghans to flee the country.

Boris Johnson has promised that up to 5,000 Afghans can find refuge in the UK this year, with up to 20,000 in the longer term.

The prime minister, who will address MPs on Wednesday on the crisis in Afghanistan, said: “We owe a debt of gratitude to all those who have worked with us to make Afghanistan a better place over the last 20 years.

“Many of them, particularly women, are now in urgent need of our help. I am proud that the UK has been able to put in place this route to help them and their families live safely in the UK.”

The new Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme will target women, children, and others who have been forced to flee their home or face threats of persecution from the Taliban.

In its first press conference since seizing control, the Taliban said on Tuesday that it would guarantee safety for those who had previously opposed the group, and uphold women’s rights, albeit within the constraints of Sharia law.

But experts have expressed scepticism and warned that the country could again become a hotbed for terrorism.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Steve Parsons/PA)

Reaction to Afghanistan aid

Torfaen MP and Labour's shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds welcomed that a scheme was in place but said there needed to be a “more urgent plan of action”.

He said: “This proposal does not meet the scale of the challenge. Not only does that risk leaving people in Afghanistan in deadly danger, it will also undermine the leadership role Britain must play in persuading international partners to live up to their responsibilities.”

Layla Moran, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for foreign affairs, said: “We need these vulnerable people out of the country as soon as possible, instead of the Government’s vague promise of the ‘long-term’. The Government have kicked this into the long grass when Afghans need help now, today. 20,000 should be the starting point of this scheme, not the target.”

The Government said the new scheme was in addition to the 5,000 Afghans already expected to move to the UK under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), which is designed to offer local allies such as interpreters priority relocation to the UK.

Afghanistan's Women and girls given priority

On Tuesday evening, home secretary Priti Patel chaired a meeting of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance – comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States – to identify safe and legal routes for those who need to leave Afghanistan.

Priority will be given to women and girls, and religious and other minorities.

Ms Patel said: “I want to ensure that as a nation we do everything possible to provide support to the most vulnerable fleeing Afghanistan so they can start a new life in safety in the UK, away from the tyranny and oppression they now face.”

Mr Johnson will address Parliament on the UK’s work on the crisis in Afghanistan so far when Parliament is recalled on Wednesday.

The PM is expected to outline how the international community can act to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in the country, which he will say will require an immediate increase in humanitarian aid.