DISNEY on Ice is back after cancelling shows during the pandemic to give you and the family the chance to see the magic come to life.
The show is called Find Your Hero. More than 50 characters are involved in the performances, including Mickey Mouse, Moana, Elsa and Ariel, you’ll see a mixture of modern and classic tales in fascinating set designs.
The show is expected to provide a fantastic display of figure-skating, lights and special effects.
The production will visit Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena from 28 – 31 October 2021 and tickets are now on sale.
You can also enjoy the show in other major UK cities like Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and London from 28 October 2021 – 2 January 2022.
“We’re excited that Disney On Ice will be returning to the UK following the shutdown and providing families the opportunity to make memories and experience live family entertainment," Kenneth Feld, chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, said.
Feld Entertainment have set out guidelines to ensure a safe environment when attending the shows. They ask all visitors to follow them. Venue policies can be reviewed on the venue websites.
Full list of Disney on Ice Find Your Hero 2021 tour dates
- Birmingham, Resorts World Arena October 28-31, 2021
- Manchester, AO Arena November 3-7, 2021
- Newcastle, Utilita Arena December 9-12, 2021
- Sheffield, Sheffield Arena December 16-19, 2021
- London, The O2 December 22, 2021 – January 2, 2022
