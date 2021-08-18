POUNDLAND has announced its back-to-school range in a bid to offer more value for money following the pandemic.

Parents can now buy a complete school uniform for just £5.50 from the retailer, which stocks school uniform essentials such as polo shirts and socks as well as trousers and skirts from prices as low as £3.

Despite the lower price tag, Poundland have stressed this does not equate to lower quality. All clothes have a 101-day guarantee so parents can be rest assured in the strength of the clothing.

What’s more, all woven skirts, trousers and pinafores and now made with polyester recycled from plastic bottles as well as a Teflon finish.

Poundland hopes the introduction of a uniform range will allow parents to purchase all they need for their children’s new term all in one place.

Since becoming a UK top 20 clothing retailer this year, Poundland’s PEP&CO clothing brand has been increasing the amount of space in stores dedicated to childrenswear. The rollout of this clothing brand now has almost 400 shop-in-shops across the UK, helping to fill the gap left by household names that have retreated from the high street following the effects of the pandemic.

Back-t0-school essentials remain affordable

Poundland’s stationery essentials still remain with their low price tags: Maths sets, 30 packs of pencils and Crayola arts all start from £1, with lunch boxes and water bottles also starting at £1.

Poundland’s commercial director Tim Bettley said: “We’re devoting more space than ever to back-to-school ranges in clothes and stationery and after the past 18 months we know that value for money has never been more important to our customers.

“Parents love our school wear and we’ve got a growing reputation for amazing value and great quality so they can have confidence that it will wear and wash well.”

School wear will be available in those Poundland stores with a full PEP&CO shop-in-shop – customers can check for their nearest Poundland with a PEP&CO via the store locator at poundland.co.uk/store-finder.

