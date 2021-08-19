The South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,500-plus members and we've been asking them to pick their five favourite photographs to share.
Today we meet Catherine Mayo, of Caldicot.
She said: "I work in home care and have been taking photos for many years but only over the past few have I started sharing my images more. My son Jay has been learning photography also and we like to get out and explore as a family. Every image is a memory, not just a photo. We treasure everywhere we go together and everything we see. My partner encourages us to keep going and it has helped so much. We live in Caldicot but when we have time together we head off literally anywhere, Gwent, West Wales, Brecon. Live for the day we say."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.