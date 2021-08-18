A BARRY teen is missing and believed to be in the Gwent area.
South Wales Police are appealing for information to find 17-year-old Holly Rees, from Barry, who they believe may be in the Gwent area.
A spokesman for South Wales Police said: “We have reason to believe she left her address on Friday (August 13) and is in the Gwent area.”
The Gwent area refers to Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly.
The spokesman continued: “Holly is a white female, around 5’ 3” tall with a large build and has blue eyes and long dark hair.”
Anyone with information is asked to please contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence *288831
Contact via this link: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo
Send them a private message on Facebook or Twitter
E-mail: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk
Phone: 101.
