FORMER Welsh champions Cwmbran Town have issued a plea for players as they find themselves in a “precarious position” ahead of the start of their Gwent Premier League campaign.

The Crows kick off the season on Saturday when they take on RTB Ebbw Vale at the Hilltop Stadium.

However, the club have endured a tough summer and manager Lee Waddon resigned less than a week before kick-off in the 2020/21 campaign, that after chairman Brett Howells stood down at the start of the month.

"On the eve of the season, the club finds itself in a precarious position due to several unforeseen circumstances, culminating in the recent departure of the first team management team,” read a club statement.

"The first team squad is critically low on numbers, which has seen several of the under-18s players stepping up to take part in pre-season friendlies. The club is proud of, and thankful to, those players.

"However, the fact remains that the first team squad needs bolstering as a matter of urgency.

"On a positive note, the club is currently in the process of recruiting a new first team manager, with talks under way. Coaches Wayne Jepson and Jason Tahana will lead the team in the interim.

"The club is holding player recruitment/training sessions this week and ALL players - previous, current and new - are encouraged to attend in order to aid the club during this difficult period."

The club played in the League of Wales and took on Celtic and Maccabi Haifa in Europe until they were hit by financial problems in 2006/7.

The Crows famously took on Wales, who fielded Ryan Giggs, Mark Hughes and Chris Coleman, in a friendly at Cwmbran Stadium in August 1996.

That came two years after a star-studded Manchester United side visited for a charity match.

Cwmbran were beaten 3-0 by Monmouth Town in the first qualifying round of the Welsh Cup in July.

They get their league campaign under way in Ebbw Vale while Albion Rovers host Abercarn United, Caerleon entertain Graig Villa Dino, AC Pontymister head to Newport Civil Service, Pill YMCA host Lucas Cwmbran and Blaenavon travel to Wattsville.