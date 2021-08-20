The classrooms, sports facilities, performing arts centres and boarding houses across Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools have returned to life as we plan for a vibrant start to the Michaelmas term.

This September, we launch Monmouth Prep School to complete our brilliant diamond-structure, offering the perfect combination of single-sex and co-ed teaching at the optimal stages of your child’s development from Nursery to Sixth Form. Our new co-educational Prep School creates the foundation of the diamond, pupils then transition through to one of our single-sex senior schools, either Monmouth School for Boys or Monmouth School for Girls, and later join the co-educational Monmouth Schools Sixth Form that sits at the top of the diamond.

The core values of community, integrity and opportunity are at the very heart of all we do. Our dedicated teaching staff aim to inspire every pupil to have a love of learning and for parents to feel confident that their children will reach their full academic potential, whilst developing self-confidence and social awareness.

Our pupils leave school with a zest for life and a drive to make their mark in the world.They are encouraged to be adventurous with their co-curricular activities, be passionate about their hobbies and interests, and to be kind, respectful and ambitious now and throughout their lives.

We are hoping to be able to run our Open Days as usual by the 1st & 2nd October 2021. We love showing people around our schools, but numbers may have to be restricted as we adhere to the most up-to-date Covid guidelines to keep prospective families and those within our own school community as safe as possible. We will be publishing the format and timings by early September when we should have a much clearer picture. Please register your interest in attending and reserve a provisional time.

In addition, we would be delighted to arrange individual bespoke tours for families on a pre-booked system. This will also be an excellent opportunity to meet the Heads and other key staff whilst still observing safety guidelines.

For more details, please contact admissions@habsmonmouth.org, Tel: 01600 710433 or visit www.habsmonmouth.org/bespoketours