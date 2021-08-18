RESIDENTS in Duffryn, Newport, were a bit put out when they found out that one of their favourite takeaway places, Domino’s, was not delivering to their area.
The Domino’s in Malpas Road is not delivering to the Duffryn are for some evenings.
While there had been some speculation on social media that the move was the result of people in the area making complaints made about pizzas turning up cold, the reality is in fact far simpler.
It turns out that the takeaway on Malpas Road is currently having difficulties with getting enough delivery drivers, meaning that on some nights the service has to be suspended for certain areas.
The Malpas Road Domino’s were not specific in which areas they have trouble delivering to, simply saying ‘the further out areas’ and they could not confirm how many delivery drivers they currently have.
However, Domino’s have said that they are hoping to recruit more drivers soon.
List of Domino’s in the area:
Newport – Malpas Road
Unit 7 Malpas Road Retail Development
Newport, NP20 6WB
01633 852222
Newport – Chepstow Road
356 Chepstow Road
Newport, NP19 8JH
01633 280011
Cwmbran
3 Caradoc Road
Cwmbran, NP44 1PP
01633 833811
Risca
Unit 2 43 Tredegar Street
Newport, NP11 6BW
01633 619800
