RESIDENTS in Duffryn, Newport, were a bit put out when they found out that one of their favourite takeaway places, Domino’s, was not delivering to their area.

The Domino’s in Malpas Road is not delivering to the Duffryn are for some evenings.

While there had been some speculation on social media that the move was the result of people in the area making complaints made about pizzas turning up cold, the reality is in fact far simpler.

It turns out that the takeaway on Malpas Road is currently having difficulties with getting enough delivery drivers, meaning that on some nights the service has to be suspended for certain areas.

The Malpas Road Domino’s were not specific in which areas they have trouble delivering to, simply saying ‘the further out areas’ and they could not confirm how many delivery drivers they currently have.

However, Domino’s have said that they are hoping to recruit more drivers soon.

List of Domino’s in the area:

Newport – Malpas Road

Unit 7 Malpas Road Retail Development

Newport, NP20 6WB

01633 852222

Newport – Chepstow Road

356 Chepstow Road

Newport, NP19 8JH

01633 280011

Cwmbran

3 Caradoc Road

Cwmbran, NP44 1PP

01633 833811

Risca

Unit 2 43 Tredegar Street

Newport, NP11 6BW

01633 619800