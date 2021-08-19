HERE is a round up of the public notices received by the South Wales Argus over the last week:

* Newport City Council is to temporarily ban waiting on Mendalgief Road to improve road safety outside the Connect Centre (formerly known as the YMCA building) which is being used as school premises for a temporary period.

The order will come into operation on August 31, 2021, and will continue in force for a period not exceeding 18 months.

The prohibition of waiting at any time (double yellow lines): Southern side of Mendalgief Road, from outside the property boundary between No 21 Mendalgief Road and the Connect Centre school entrance, for a distance of 31 metres in a south-easterly direction.

The prohibition of stopping and waiting (School Keep Clear Markings): Southern side of Mendalgief Road, from the point where the prohibition of waiting at any time restrictions terminate, for a distance of 25.6 metres in a south-easterly direction.

To prevent stopping and waiting outside the Connect Centre school entrance and to operate between 8am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday, between September 1 and July 31 each year.

* Newport City Council has received the following planning applications in relation to listed buildings and conservation areas:

Proposed storage container located in existing car park for storage of archived material at Caerleon Nursing Home, Goldcroft Common

Proposed extensions and modernisation of existing two bedroom house at Rohallion, 15a Stow Park Circle

Listed building and full consent for Conversion of the upper floors of a derelict grade II listed building to a house in multiple occupation (HMO) (use class C4) including new roof lights, replacement of existing windows and roof lights and other associated Internal and external works at 10 Clarence Place.

* A1 Waste Management Ltd trading as A1 Skips, Unit B1, Associated British Ports, Alexandra Docks, Newport, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to keep an extra nine goods vehicles and no trailers at the operating centre at A1 Skips, Unit B1, Associated British Ports, Alexandra Docks, Newport.

* Newport City Council is to prohibit any person from using footpaths 397/9, 397/3 and 397/10 along Cot Hill, Newport. No alternative route is available during this closure.

The reason is to accommodate construction works of consented development and prior to permanent diversion routes being constructed. The proposed order will be operative from August 17, 2021, and will continue in force for a period not exceeding six months or until the works which it is proposed to carry out have been completed, whichever is the earlier.