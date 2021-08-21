THREE Torfaen drivers have been caught speeding in Cardiff and Merthyr Tydfil.
Audi driver Kieran Jones, 29, of Foundry Road, Abersychan, has been fined for driving 12mph over the speed limit.
On the A465 heading from Coed-y-Cymmer to Dowlais, Jones was caught doing 72mph in a 60mph zone in his Audi A3.
Jones pleaded guilty, and at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on August 12, was fined £40, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge.
Samantha Rebecca Lee, 29, of Mountain View Caravan Site in Upper Race, Pontypool, was caught by an automatic speed camera driving at 35mph in a 30mph zone.
The offence took place on February 18 on Greenway Road, near the junction with Hendre Road.
She pleaded guilty, and at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, August 12, was fined £40.
She must also pay a £34 surcharge and costs of £90.
Van driver Paul Rhys Webb, 37, of Stanley Place in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was also caught speeding in Cardiff.
On February 9, Webb was caught in a Volkswagen Transporter doing 35mph in the 30mph zone on Newport Road, at the junction with Colchester Avenue.
He pleaded guilty, and at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 11, was fined £100.
He must also pay a £34 surcharge, but no order was made for costs.
All three drivers had three points added to their licence.
