A NEW timber frames factory will bring 28 new jobs to Caerphilly.

The factory, which is due to open this autumn, will manufacture high quality, sustainable timber frame structures complete with factory fitted insulation and windows to build up to 250 low carbon homes per annum.

United Welsh Group, the company behind the plans, has said the new facility will create 28 new jobs.

Richard Mann, deputy chief executive and director of operations for United Welsh Group said: "The factory will create community benefits at every stage of production, designed on the principles of developing the foundational economy and doing better by working together.

READ MORE:

"It will support the United Welsh Group, local authorities and other partners to realise our shared ambitions of achieving net zero carbon through the provision of new energy efficient homes, while supporting Welsh business growth and tackling fuel poverty.

"The factory opening will also create up to 28 new jobs, with investment planned for green construction training opportunities for local people year on year.

"All profits from the enterprise will be reinvested into our social purpose of providing more affordable homes and community services; including our decarbonisation programme to become carbon neutral by 2035."

The Celtic Offsite factory will be located at Pontygwindy Industrial Estate near Caerphilly town centre.

Welsh Government minister for climate change Julie James said: "This is a very exciting project that we are very proud to have been able to support.

"We have already started work on implementing our manifesto commitment to develop a timber industrial strategy and create a stronger wood economy for Wales.

"Eighty per cent of the timber used in the UK is imported, and only four per cent of the 1.5 million tonnes of harvested timber is processed to be used as construction-grade timber in Wales.

"There's a real opportunity for timber processors and manufacturers in Wales to contribute to this wood economy, creating new jobs in rural Wales as well as building an innovative supply chain for high value added, longer life uses."