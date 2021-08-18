COMEDIAN and TV star Sean Lock has tragically died of cancer at the age of 58.

Known for his surreal content and deadpan style, Lock was a team captain on Jimmy Carr’s Channel 4 comedy panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats and spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

A statement from his agent Off The Kerb Productions said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock.

“He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children.

“Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

“We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

Fellow comedian and close friend Lee Mack led tributes, he said: “I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking.

MORE NEWS:

“A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much.”

Richard Osman who worked with Mr Lock on 8 Out Of 10 Cats said: "Over 15 years producing 8 Out Of 10 Cats Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends."

Over 15 years producing '8 Out Of 10 Cats' Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends #RIPSean — Richard Osman (@richardosman) August 18, 2021

Other comedians express their shock.

John Bishop tweeted: "I am shocked and saddened at the news of the loss of Sean Lock. He was a brilliant comedian but more importantly he was a great person on so many levels . He will be missed hugely."

I am shocked and saddened at the news of the loss of Sean Lock. He was a brilliant comedian but more importantly he was a great person on so many levels . He will be missed hugely. — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) August 18, 2021

Close friend Bill Baily tweeted: "It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock , he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family."

It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock , he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family. — Bill Bailey (@BillBailey) August 18, 2021

Ricky Gervais said: "Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man."

Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man. 💔 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 18, 2021

Fans expressed their shock at the news.

One social media user tweeted: "Very sad news to hear about Sean Lock, a very funny man and great comedian will be sadly missed! RIP"

A second added: "Gutted about Sean Lock. I didn’t even know her was ill. RIP"

"No way… one of my favorite personalities of all time.," added a third.