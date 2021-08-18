THE number of mourners allowed to attend funerals at Gwent Crematorium has increased.

As Wales is now in Alert Level 0, Newport City Council announced that the number of mourners allowed to attend funerals at the Gwent Crematorium Chapel has increased from 30 to 120.

Only people who have been specifically invited to a funeral, or people who are carers of those invited, are allowed to attend.

Restrictions must still be observed, with all attendees required to wear face coverings and having to remain seated throughout the service.

No congregational singing is permitted and mourners are advised to maintain a distance amongst themselves as much as possible.

In a statement on the Newport City Council website, a council spokesman said: “Due to the ongoing Covid-19 Coronavirus outbreak, it has been necessary to limit the numbers permitted to attend funerals at Gwent Crematorium.

"The councils fully recognise and understand how difficult these restrictions have been for the family and friends of the deceased, and as such made a commitment to keep them under regular review.”

