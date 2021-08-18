RYAN Reynolds says he is not the mastermind behind the Hollywood-style Wrexham sign that appeared at the weekend.
Speculation is rife as to who is behind the giant sign resembling iconic white letters on the Hollywood hills that was has set up on Bersham Bank overlooking the A483.
Wrexham Council was quick to say it had nothing to do with it- leading many on social media to point the finger at Hollywood pals Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
The most common suggestion was that the stunt was to do with Ryan and Rob's takeover of Wrexham AFC, perhaps to be used in the opening credits of Welcome to Wrexham - the in production documentary series about the pair's stewardship of the club.
But, after the Leader asked Ryan on Twitter the Canadian superstar said it wasn't him.
He replied: "I wish I’d thought of that. But if I were to really dig into it, I wish I wasn’t someone who wished they’d thought of that."
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.