TWO hundred new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Gwent over the last 24 hours.

The latest figures from Public Health Wales show that 200 Covid cases have been reported within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.

Caerphilly recorded the most new cases in Gwent, with 64, while there were 54 new cases in Newport.

There were also 35 new cases in Torfaen, 31 in Monmouthshire and 16 in Blaenau Gwent.

The latest figures show that Newport has the highest weekly rolling case rate outside of North Wales.

In the seven days between August 7 and August 13, the weekly case rate in Newport was 247.6 cases per 100,000 people.

That is lower than Denbighshire, Wrexham, Conwy and Flintshire, but the highest figure outside of the Betsi Cadwaldr University Health Board.

Across Wales, 1,373 new cases were reported today, and there were four new coronavirus related deaths - none of which were in Gwent.

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 155

Swansea - 139

Cardiff - 100

Neath Port Talbot - 94

Bridgend - 75

Flintshire - 74

Caerphilly - 64

Pembrokeshire - 64

Carmarthenshire - 63

Newport - 54

Wrexham - 53

Gwynedd - 49

Vale of Glamorgan - 48

Denbighshire - 46

Powys - 44

Conwy - 40

Torfaen - 35

Monmouthshire - 31

Merthyr Tydfil - 28

Ceredigion - 17

Blaenau Gwent - 16

Anglesey - 13

Residents outside Wales - 56

Unknown location - 15

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.