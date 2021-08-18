COMEDIAN and 8 Out Of 10 Cats star Sean Lock has tragically died of cancer at the age of 58.

Known for his surreal content and deadpan style, Lock was a team captain on Jimmy Carr’s Channel 4 comedy panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats and spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Sean Lock’s career

Katherine Jenkins and Sean Lock during the recording of the Graham Norton Show. (PA/BBC)

Born in Woking, Surrey, the comedy star left school in the early 1980s and began working on building sites but developed skin cancer, which he blamed on over-exposure to the sun. He made a full recovery and focused on a career in comedy.

One of his first professional TV appearances was in 1993, starring alongside Rob Newman and David Baddiel on their signature TV show Newman And Baddiel In Pieces.

He script-edited the 1998 BBC Two series, Is It Bill Bailey? and had his own show on BBC Radio 4 called 15 Minutes Of Misery, which was later expanded into TV series 15 Storeys High.

The show was set in a tower block and centred on a pessimistic character called Vince (played by Lock) and his flatmate Errol, played by Benedict Wong.

In 2005 Lock became a regular team captain on the panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats, a role he held for 18 series.

Between 2006 and 2007 he hosted Channel 4 series, TV Heaven, Telly Hell, in which he invited celebrities to share their own selection of TV’s triumphs and tragedies.

Lock also appeared on panel shows including Have I Got News for You, QI, and They Think It’s All Over.

In 2000 he won the gong for the best live stand-up at the British Comedy Awards.

Lee Mack, Ricky Gervais and others pay tribute

Fellow comedian and close friend Lee Mack led tributes to Sean Lock. (PA)

Fellow comedian and close friend Lee Mack led tributes, he said: “I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking.

“A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much.”

Richard Osman who worked with Sean on 8 Out Of 10 Cats said: "Over 15 years producing 8 Out Of 10 Cats Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends."

Over 15 years producing '8 Out Of 10 Cats' Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends #RIPSean — Richard Osman (@richardosman) August 18, 2021

Other comedians express their shock.

John Bishop tweeted: "I am shocked and saddened at the news of the loss of Sean Lock. He was a brilliant comedian but more importantly he was a great person on so many levels . He will be missed hugely."

I am shocked and saddened at the news of the loss of Sean Lock. He was a brilliant comedian but more importantly he was a great person on so many levels . He will be missed hugely. — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) August 18, 2021

Close friend Bill Baily tweeted: "It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock, he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family."

It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock , he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family. — Bill Bailey (@BillBailey) August 18, 2021

Ricky Gervais said: "Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man."

Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man. 💔 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 18, 2021

Sean Lock’s history with cancer

Sean Lock was diagnosed with skin cancer in 1990 while working as a labourer. (PA)

On Wednesday, August 18, it was revealed Mr Lock had died from cancer, aged 58.

A statement from his agent Off The Kerb Productions said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock.

“He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children.

“Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

“We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

It has not been revealed what type of cancer the comedian died from.

Lock was diagnosed with skin cancer in 1990 while working as a labourer.

He made a full recovery from the disease and spent time raising awareness.