FANCY sharpening your sandcastle building skills, or just looking for family fun?

Beach Academy Wales – in partnership with Vale of Glamorgan Council – will bring ‘The Big Beach Build’ sandcastle contest to Barry Island.

Up to 200 teams will be invited to showcase their sandcastle-building skills as part of the ‘leave no trace’ event, focused on enjoying our natural environment without damaging it.

Here's everything people need to know...

When is the Big Beach Build?

The Big Beach Build competition will be hosted on Whitmore Bay on Monday, August 23, with building from 11am to 3pm.

People hoping to compete must register online (for free) before the day

On Monday people can sign-in with Beach Academy anytime from 10am; they will be based near the brightly coloured beach huts.

How many people can be on each team?

There can be up to six people per team.

Adult-only teams are not allowed; at least one child under the age of 16 must take part.

Are there specifications for castle entries?

Castles can be any size, but must be made entirely out of sand, and recognisable as a castle.

Do I need to bring anything?

Bring all the building equipment needed; the only thing you will be provided with is a contest flag with a number, which must be put on your castle.

Only teams with flags will be considered for prizes. Anyone who fancies building a castle, without taking part in the competition, is free to do so.

Prizes?

There will be three prizes on offer.

1st: The Golden Bucket Award and a family set of bodyboards (worth £300).

2nd: Family surf lesson for six with Coney Surf (worth £180).

3rd: A trug of beach bats, balls, and buckets (worth £100)

When will winners be announced?

Judging will take place between 3pm and 3.45pm; winners will be announced at 4pm at Beach Academy on the beach.

Is anything else happening?

Beach Academy will also be running beach challenges next to the sign-in desk, finishing at 3pm.