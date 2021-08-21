ROMILLY Bowls Club has been given a “massive boost” by two opticians.

Specsavers in Barry and Cardiff have donated £500 to sponsor the club for the next year, as part of a partnership that began in 2019.

The original donation sought to keep the club going following budget cuts; the impact of coronavirus has meant the club has been reliant on donations now more than ever.

Chairman at Romilly Bowls Club, Graham Cogbill, said: “To have a household brand like Specsavers supporting Barry Romilly Bowling Club is a massive boost.

“The club offers both physical activity and mental wellbeing to our members and is so important that the club continues to be successful.

“We rely heavily on the support from the community and local businesses and organisations, and hopefully the benefits will be mutual and long may the association between us continue.”

Director of Specsavers in Barry, Jamie Pillen, added: “Romilly Bowls Club is one of a number of groups that have barely had chance to meet over the last year. Financially they were already struggling, and the pandemic only made this worse.

“We know how vital groups like this are to the community – allowing people of all ages a chance to keep active and socialise, which is especially important after the restrictions we have been faced with.

“This is why, alongside James Deavall, Specsavers retail director in Cardiff, we have been able to do our bit for the cause and try to ensure the people of Barry and the surrounding areas have a bowls club to call their own.”