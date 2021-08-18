PLANS have been lodged for a children’s care home in Pontypool.

Emlyn House on New Road, which currently has planning permission to operate as a hotel or guest house, could become a care home for children between 11 and 17 with learning difficulties and autism.

The plans have been submitted by ATS Care, which provides residential homes for children around Torfaen.

The application is for a change of use to allow the house to be used as a children’s home.

Under the plans there would be up to four children living in the home.

The operations manager at ATS Care said in a cover letter for the application: “This would mean on average three support staff and a manager will be present also, we believe the property, surrounding grounds and parking spaces are suitably large enough to accommodate this.

“It is our belief that the type of children we place within the home will have minimal impact on the local community and neighbours.

“ATS Care has been operating since 2016 and has worked closely within the local community, offering employment for local people and sponsoring local sports teams, this is to ensure people feel the company brings a positive influence to the area.”

The children’s home has two bedrooms on the ground floor, including a shower, two living rooms, a kitchen, utility, office and conservatory.

On the first floor there are four further bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The application will be determined by Torfaen County Borough Council in the coming months.

