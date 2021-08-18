ATTENDEES of a school prom or graduation party held at the Cwrt Bleddyn hotel near Usk are being urged to take a PCR Covid-19 test after a number of positive cases were linked to the event.
The event was organised for year 11 students at Caerleon Comprehensive school following GCSE results day on Wednesday, August 11.
Caerleon Comprehensive did not organise the event but have messaged any pupils that may have attended.
Newport City Council, Monmouthshire County Council, Torfaen County Borough Council, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Public Health Wales are all appealing for attendees to take a PCR test after a ‘significant’ amount of positive cases were traced to the event.
A number of parties were held after the event, so anyone who did not attend the party at Cwrt Bleddyn, but did go to an after party is also urged to take a PCR test.
An Incident Management Team is responding to this and cases will be contacted by the Gwent TTP service.
Anyone displaying symptoms of Covid should immediately self-isolate.
The PCR test, or Polymerase Chain Reaction test, involves putting a long cotton bud up your nose and on the back of your throat to take a swab.
The swab is sent to lab to determine if the person who took the test has Covid-19.
Test results should be returned withing 72 hours, though this may vary.
You can book a test by calling 119 or by visiting the Welsh Government website.
