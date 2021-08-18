NICK Cave and Warren Ellis will be coming to Cardiff this September.

The pair have added two extra shows to their Autumn 2021 UK tour, including at Cardiff's St David's Hall.

They will also be playing Portsmouth's Kings Theatre.

In their first ever tour as a duo, Cave and Ellis will play 22 shows across the UK this September and October, following the release of their acclaimed album CARNAGE.

While they have composed and recorded soundtracks together, and Ellis is a long-term member of The Bad Seeds, CARNAGE is the first entire album of songs the pair have released.

Cave and Ellis’ creative chemistry is rooted in their long history of music making, both as collaborators and as individual artists.

They first crossed paths in 1993, when Ellis played violin on several songs for the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album, Let Love In, before going on to join the band as a full-time member.

The two have also recorded in Grinderman, formed in 2006, and have worked together on numerous film and TV scores.

Cave and Ellis will be joined on stage by musician Johnny Hostile and backing singers Wendi Rose, T Jae Cole and Janet Ramus.

The Telegraph described CARNAGE as "our greatest lockdown album", while NME said it was "master craftsmen at the peak of their powers".

Tickets for the Cardiff and Portsmouth shows go on sale on Friday, August 20 at 10am.

All other shows on sale now.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, and can be purchased here.

You must ensure you comply with all entry requirements of the venue to ensure that you are COVID-safe and please do not attend if you have any COVID-19 symptoms.

These are the full dates: