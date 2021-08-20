A SOUTH Wales travel firm has launched a festive range of holiday packages, making use of a new route operating out of Cardiff Airport.

Cardiff-based Oxwich Travel has recently announced packages which would see holidaymakers travel north to Edinburgh, in time for the return of the always popular Christmas markets.

It has been made possible thanks to the return of the Cardiff Airport to Edinburgh route, which was picked up by Loganair earlier this year, restoring direct travel between Wales and Scotland’s capitals.

This route was left without an airline to serve it following the collapse of Flybe, up until Loganair stepped in at the start of August.

And, with the route up and running, travel firms have been quick to take advantage, offering festive fans the chance to visit the Christmas markets this winter.

Always a popular attraction, such events were cancelled last year due to the pandemic, and with Edinburgh’s set to return this year, demand could well be high.

We have some amazing photographers in Gwent – as the pictures on the South Wales Argus Camera Club show. Are you a photographer keen to show off your skills? Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and show off some of your best snaps, and we’ll share them with our readers.

This year, the Edinburgh Christmas Market is set to run from November 12 through to January 5.

According to their website, Oxwich Travel are offering packages which include flights, and three nights of bed and breakfast – with different hotels available depending on whether it is a family trip or a couples break.

For couples, prices start at £349 per person for two adults sharing a standard double room.

Meanwhile, family packages start at £349 per person for two adults and one child (to 11-years-old) sharing a standard room.

There are also options to add on experiences, such as whiskey tasting, and additional hotel upgrades.

Read more local news here

Loganair currently operates five flights from Cardiff to Edinburgh per week.

More information, including how to book a package holiday, can be found online here.