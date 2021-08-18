ONE of just two remaining ‘tin churches’ in Pontypool now has a new roof thanks to the "incredible" support of the local community.
The Race Methodist Church marked its 110th anniversary this year.
And now it is looking as good as new thanks to the community spirit in the area.
The Race church is one of two remaining ‘tin churches’ in Pontypool - which were once a very common sight in the Valleys but now extremely rare.
It served as much as a place of learning as a place of worship down the years.
"It was like a pre-school," said congregation member Caroline Roberts.
"There have been 110 years of learning here. It's like a family at the church.
"My grandmother sang here. My mother also.
"I remember it full to bursting at anniversary events."
READ MORE:
- New Covid cases in Newport, Caerphilly, Torfaen and Gwent
- Neighbourhood Covid stats in Newport, Caerphilly and Gwent
- 4.8 per cent train fare rise - what it means for Newport
Over the years, the church had fallen into disrepair. However, thanks to donations from the local community and a helping hand from a local building firm - JC Painting and Decorating, it is looking spick and span once more.
"We had a fantastic response from the public," said Ms Roberts.
"Absolutely incredible. Help will always come from somewhere.
"The main thing is to thank all the people who gave money. We wouldn't have opened without it."
Torfaen Museum is also selling the a booklet containing the history of the church.
It costs just £4 and all proceeds will go directly to the church. You can pick up your copy at Torfaen Museum.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.