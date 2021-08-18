ONE of just two remaining ‘tin churches’ in Pontypool now has a new roof thanks to the "incredible" support of the local community.

The Race Methodist Church marked its 110th anniversary this year.

And now it is looking as good as new thanks to the community spirit in the area.

The Race church is one of two remaining ‘tin churches’ in Pontypool - which were once a very common sight in the Valleys but now extremely rare.

It served as much as a place of learning as a place of worship down the years.

"It was like a pre-school," said congregation member Caroline Roberts.

"There have been 110 years of learning here. It's like a family at the church.

"My grandmother sang here. My mother also.

"I remember it full to bursting at anniversary events."

Over the years, the church had fallen into disrepair. However, thanks to donations from the local community and a helping hand from a local building firm - JC Painting and Decorating, it is looking spick and span once more.

"We had a fantastic response from the public," said Ms Roberts.

"Absolutely incredible. Help will always come from somewhere.

"The main thing is to thank all the people who gave money. We wouldn't have opened without it."

Torfaen Museum is also selling the a booklet containing the history of the church.

It costs just £4 and all proceeds will go directly to the church. You can pick up your copy at Torfaen Museum.