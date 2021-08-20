REGULAR cyclists and walkers in Torfaen are being asked to share their experiences as part of a review of active travel in the area.
Torfaen County Borough Council is reviewing its Integrated Network Map, and is asking for people who use cycle and walking paths in the area to share their experiences.
More than 1,000 people took part in the consultation and those responses have helped to shape a draft Active Travel Network Map for Torfaen.
An additional 111km routes have been added to the network, and residents are being asked to give their views on the new sections, together with existing routes identified as acceptable and those needing improvements.
In line with the Active Travel (Wales) Act, the draft focuses on areas with more than 2,000 residents – Blaenavon, Abersychan, Pontypool, Ponthir and Cwmbran.
Active travel refers to cycling or walking for everyday journeys including getting to and from school, work, shops, health and leisure services, rather than for recreational services.
To take part in the consultation click here. The closing date is Tuesday, November 9.
