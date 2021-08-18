A CALDICOT man has denied attempting to start a fire at a petrol station with the intent of endangering life.
Lahme Dobbs, 32, of Oakley Way, pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempting arson with intent to endanger life, and one count of assault on an emergency worker.
All three charges relate to offences on April 15 of this year.
READ MORE:
- How a llama helped Gwent Police catch a burglar in Monmouthshire.
- 200 new Covid cases in Newport & Gwent, city among highest Covid rates in Wales.
- Man pleads not guilty to assaulting police officer in Newport city centre.
Dobbs was represented by Katherine Lane, and Thomas Stanway appeared for the prosecution.
Judge Michael Fitton QC ordered a pre-trial review to be heard on October 1.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.