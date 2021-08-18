A CALDICOT man has denied attempting to start a fire at a petrol station with the intent of endangering life.

Lahme Dobbs, 32, of Oakley Way, pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempting arson with intent to endanger life, and one count of assault on an emergency worker.

All three charges relate to offences on April 15 of this year.

READ MORE:

Dobbs was represented by Katherine Lane, and Thomas Stanway appeared for the prosecution.

Judge Michael Fitton QC ordered a pre-trial review to be heard on October 1.