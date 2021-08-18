ON WEDNESDAY morning it was confirmed that 8 out of 10 Cats comedian Sean Lock died from cancer at the age of 58

Tributes have poured in for the star, who has been lauded one of Britain's "finest comedians" and will be remembered for the "absurdist brilliance of his work". 

Twitter is flooded with clips of some of Mr Lock's funniest moments throughout his long career, having made frequent appearences on panel shows including QI and Have I Got News For You

Following the sad news of his death, we've taken a look back at some of the comedy legend's best gags...

Some of Sean Lock's funniest gags

Sean Lock was one of Britain's most esteemed comedians, and with good reason. 

Having been described as "a top tier savage" on panel shows, his appearences frequently left viewers and fellow panellists in tears of laughter. 

Here are some of his best moments: 

The Tiger Who Came For A Pint

On an episode of 8 out of 10 Cats do Countdown, he reworked the classic children's book, The Tiger Who Came To Tea, renaming it The Tiger Who Came For A Pint, quipping it combined his two favourite things, tigers and beer. 

Watch here: 

"Beamrules"

This clip of 8 out of 10 Cats do Countdown Christmas Special shows his natural instinct for comedy:

He wanted his obituary to read "Noooooooooo"

When asked what he would like his obituary to say, he replied: "You can't write tears Jimmy".

"Carrot in a box"

Another Christmas special shone light on Lock's quick wit, leaving Jimmy Carr in tears:

This QI moment was a favourite with viewers

The audience couldn't get enough of Lock's description of banana trees.

Savage nativity response

He had this savage response to footage of a children's nativity: