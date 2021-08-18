WELSH 16 and 17-year-olds are being encouraged to get the Covid vaccine.

It has been confirmed that all 16 and 17-year-olds in Wales will have recieved their offer for a jab by the end of this week.

This follows recent guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on vaccinating over-16s.

Walk-in clinics are open throughout Wales, offering the opportunity for those to get the Covid jab at their convenience, and health boards in Wales are continuing to use every opportunity to vaccinate the population.

This week, a mobile vaccination unit will be at the Pembrokeshire Show, offering the opportunity for those attending to receive their dose of the Covid vaccine if they have not yet taken up the offer.

Although the Pembrokeshire Show is only open to participants this year, organisers are expecting footfall of around 10,000, making this a good opportunity to offer the vaccine to any residents who would like to take up the offer.

This follows examples by health boards across Wales who continue to respond to needs and opportunities within their areas through running mobile clinics, engaging with large employees, working with partner organisations to give information on the vaccine, setting up transport to vaccination clinics and working with vulnerable people on a one-to-one basis.

Health minister Eluned Morgan said: “Our vaccination programme is world-leading, but we know that there are still some people who have yet to take up the offer of a vaccine.

"We are particularly keen to ensure that young people, including those over 16s who are now eligible for the vaccine, take up the offer so that they are at lower risk of the effects of coronavirus now that they are able to socialise more.

“The vaccine is our best possible protection against coronavirus, and we want to ensure that there is No one left behind in getting their dose which is why it’s so important that we make it as easy and convenient for people to access a vaccine.

“It’s not too late to get your vaccine.

"Please come forward to take up your offer or attend a walk-in clinic to help protect yourselves and your loved ones and to Keep Wales Safe.”