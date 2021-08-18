A BRIDGEND woman has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a two-year-old.
Natalie Steele, 31, from the Broadlands area of the town, will appear before Cardiff Magistrates today, Wednesday, August 18, charged with murdering two-year-old Reid Steele.
MORE NEWS:
- Can you help? Barry teen is missing and could be in Gwent area
- The number of people allowed to attend funerals in Gwent has increased
- Puppy lost leg after dog attack that left mum and daughter terrified
Senior investigating officer detective chief inspector Matt Davies of South Wales Police said: “This is a harrowing case for all concerned and my thoughts go out to Reid’s family who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
“Legal proceedings are now live, and whilst I appreciate there are concerns in the community, I would urge people to refrain from speculating on social media, Our investigation continues and anybody who thinks they may have relevant information is urged to make contact.
“The family respectfully ask to be left to grieve at this very difficult time.”
Anyone who has information which they believe could be relevant can contact South Wales Police quoting reference *282674.
- Visit: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo
- Send South Wales Police a private message on Facebook or Twitter
- Email: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk
- Phone: 101
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.