THE much-anticipated Green Man Festival is back, and thousands of music fans are set to arrive at the Monmouthshire border for the event.

Having been forced to postpone last year due to the pandemic, this year’s event has been in huge demand, with many people keen to see a return of live music.

But, while the festival going ahead is a major boost to the festival sector, it will cause some congestion and disruption along the roads in the Brecon Beacons and Monmouthshire over the coming days.

Helpfully, local traffic authorities and festival bosses have proactive in this regard, offering tips and guidance to festival goers, and those travelling locally.

All weekend, from August 19-22, extra traffic is expected along the A40, A479, and A465.

With the Greenman Festival 🎵 coming this Thursday in Crickhowell we're expecting extra traffic from the 19th to the 22nd on the A40, A479 and A465 🚗



For more information on the festival visit https://t.co/CL3XFoskZp Or Via Twitter @GreenManFest pic.twitter.com/jLH8iQKz5w — Traffic Wales South #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesS) August 18, 2021

As a result, journey times are expected to take longer than usual.

Along the roads near to the festival ground, at the Glanusk Park estate near Crickhowell, temporary road signs have been put up, to direct festival goers to the correct car parks.

Anyone attending the festival is urged to follow these signs rather than finding their own routes, as these could be blocked due to heavy traffic.

According to the festival website, no vehicle drop offs will be allowed at the festival site – with anyone looking to do this instead instructed to follow signs to the park and ride site, which is located in between Abergavenny and Crickhowell on the Monmouthshire border.

Similarly, on the Monday after the festival, the B4558 is closed to festival traffic.

This comes as part of efforts to prevent attendees being picked up at roadside, slowly traffic flow down.

Again, anyone looking to be collected is urged to do so at the park and ride site.

More information, including how to purchase parking passes, can be found here.