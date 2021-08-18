A SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD boy from Cheltenham has been hospitalised after an assault in Monmouth.
It happened on Rolls Avenue, Monmouth overnight between Tuesday, August 17 and Wednesday, August 18 – with Gwent Police being called at 12am.
He is receiving treatment at hospital for injuries to his arm and back but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a serious assault in Rolls Avenue, Monmouth at around midnight on Wednesday, August 18.
“A 16-year-old boy from the Cheltenham area sustained injuries to his arm and back.
“He is currently receiving treatment in hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”
Anyone with any information including CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or via their social media pages, quoting the reference 2100290115.
