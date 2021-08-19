CLAIMS on social media that a section of Newport's busy Southern Distributor Road (SDR) will be closed for 18 months from next week are false, the Argus can confirm.

A screenshot has been posted on a number of Facebook groups, appearing to show an email or website notice, which states: "Newport City Council is to temporarily ban traffic from proceeding along the A48 Southern Distributor Road (SDR) through Newport.

"From Monday, August 23, the SDR from the junction with Pont Ebbw Roundabout to the Coldra roundabout at Junction 24 of the M4 will be closed, with an alternative route provided. It is anticipated that closures will be done in phases for various lengths along the SDR.

"The order will be in place for around 18 months to allow essential maintenance works to be done.

"Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times, and emergency vehicle access will be available, albeit with a short delay to move plant.

The 'notice' going around on social media.

MORE NEWS:

"If you have any questions, or for more information, please contact Newport City Council."

Although Newport City Council was unable to confirm whether or not it was responsible for the statement, it has clarified that no such 18-month closure is taking place.

It is, however, the case that a public order is in place allowing for closures of the road for routine maintenance to take place as needed over the 18-month period.

This order is a standard annual procedure, and does not mean the section of road will be closed from August 23, or for an entire 18-month period.

Any road closures which are due to take place will be advertised in the Argus' Public Notices page as usual.