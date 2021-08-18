FIVE shops in Torfaen have been issued warnings after complaints that children as young as 12 have been sold alcohol, cigarettes and vapes.
Last week, Torfaen council's trading standards team and Gwent Police carried out a joint operation targeting shops alleged to have sold age-restricted items to young people below the age of 18.
Underage volunteers were asked to attempt to buy alcohol, cigarettes or vapes from 10 premises.
READ MORE:
- Strong objection to council's plan to make train station car park permit-only.
- Cheltenham teenager hospitalised after assault in Monmouth.
- Century-old tin church given new lease of life by kind-hearted community.
Four shops sold alcohol to the volunteers and one supplied a pre-loaded vape.
Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen council’s executive member for environment, said: "It’s disappointing that half of the premises targeted by this operation failed to check the age of the volunteers before agreeing to sell age-restricted items.
"Alcohol and cigarettes are a significant risk to young people's health and they can also harm communities.
- Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.
"It is illegal to sell alcohol, cigarettes and vapes to anyone under the age of 18.
“Businesses who do risk being prosecuted and fined, and their licences can be suspended or revoked."
The owners of the five shops were given verbal warnings immediately and have also been sent written warnings to they understand the seriousness of the issues, and prevent further harm to children.
Residents concerned young people are buying alcohol or cigarettes and vapes from businesses in Torfaen can report their concerns to trading standards via trading.standards@torfaen.gov.uk or to Gwent Police on 101.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment