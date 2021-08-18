A NEWPORT class A drug dealer has been jailed for almost four years after being caught trying to discard some of his drugs.
Ahmed Hussain, 21, was arrested in Newport on Wednesday, July 14, when officers were on a patrol along Corporation Road. He appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, August 13 and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A – crack cocaine.
He was found to have an amount of the substance, as well as cannabis, cash and mobile phones.
He was given three years and nine months in prison.
Gwent Police’s PC Tyler Price, the officer involved in the case, said: “Hussain was arrested during a proactive patrol by officers in Corporation Road, where he attempted to throw away a number of items about his person.
“He was in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, along with an amount of cannabis, cash and mobile phones.
“The significant sentence indicates that drugs have no place in our society. They often ruin lives.
“We will continue to target those whose criminal activities blight the lives of communities across Gwent, bringing people before the courts and removing drugs from our streets.”
Anyone with any information about people involved in illegal drug activity should contact the force on 101 or through their social media channels.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.
