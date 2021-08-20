EARLIER this week the world celebrated Black cat appreciation day, and here at the Argus, we shared with you the story of five felines in need of a forever home.

But, along with the cute cats currently in the care of the RSPCA, we asked our readers to help celebrate the day, asking them to share pictures of their pets.

And, taking to the South Wales Argus Facebook page, our readers delivered.

Below, you can check out a selection of pictures of cute black cats from around the Newport, Gwent, and wider South Wales area.

Despite what the superstitions might say, there’s nothing unlucky about these critters – at least, as far as we’re aware.

Not to worry if you missed out on the post the first time around either, as you can still check it out, and post your pictures here.

So, for some cute cat pictures, scroll on down.

Look: Cute cat pictures from Argus readers

Clare Rogers sent in this picture of Twix, who also goes by Bat-Boy the Dark Lord.

Rhiannon Bennett sent in this snap of Luna - who yawns a lot.

Christopher Sid Taylor sent in this picture of Belle.

Emma Williams sent in this picture of Bella Pickle.

Sarah Allard sent in this snap of Woody. As a bonus, his best pal Elsa is here too.

This is Alfie Moon, who was sent in by Anna Foster.

Finally, we have three for the price of the one, courtesy of Michelle Larcombe, who introduced us to Minnie, Sweep, and Sprocket.

