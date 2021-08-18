A MAN is wanted by Gwent Police – after stealing 17 bottles of alcohol from a Torfaen store.
It happened at the Tesco superstore in Lower Bridge Street, Pontypool on Wednesday, August 4, and police were notified around 5.40pm.
The man entered the store between 12.45pm and 1.10pm, loading several items into a trolley, including the 17 bottles of alcohol – notably high value spirits.
He then reportedly removed the security tags from the bottles, covered them with other items of shopping and then left the store without paying.
The man is described as white and aged between 40 and 50. He is around six-foot tall, thin build, has short, black hair and wears black glasses.
Gwent Police are continuing their enquiries and would like to speak to the man in the pictures who was in the store at the time and may be able to help with their investigation.
Anyone with any information should contact the force on 101 or through their social media channels and quote the reference 2100274016.
