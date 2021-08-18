JAMES Bond star Daniel Craig has said he will not leave his children a fortune of sums made from his acting career as he finds the idea of inheritance “distasteful”.

The 53-year-old will have amassed a fortune over his acting career, portraying James Bond and appearing in future Knives Out films, which were bought by Netflix in a big bucks deal announced earlier this year.

Mr Craig shares a thee-year-old daughter with famous wife Rachel Weisz and an adult daughter, named Ella, from his marriage with Fiona Loudon.

Ms Weisz, 51, who has won an Oscar, also has a son from her relationship with filmmaker Darren Aronofsky.

Daniel Craig has revealed he plans on giving a lot of his money away rather than passing all of his money to his children.

He told Candis magazine: “Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed? I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today’s money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it too.

“But I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is: get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

Daniel Craig on being a celebrity

Mr Craig’s fifth and final outing as 007 will come in No Time To Die, which will arrive in September following multiple pandemic-enforced delays.

While he plays one of the best-known characters in film history, the intensely private Mr Craig said he has no interest in celebrity.

He said: “And it’s nothing I should complain about really, because I also have huge benefits out of being who I am.

“But the fact is that privacy is a hugely important part of my life, and this being a… celebrity… makes me nervous, actually.

“There is a side of my life that I just choose not to share and not to discuss. I think people’s private life is something private, and that’s that.”

No Time To Die will be released in the UK on September 30.