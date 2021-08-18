POLICE have named a man who died at a south Powys waterfall on Monday afternoon.
Hemanta Kumar Rai, 28, had been at the falls with friends, died after getting into difficulties in the water at Pontneathvaughan at lunchtime on August 16.
Police officers attended along with fire and rescue service, mountain rescue and ambulance, however, despite the efforts of all involved Mr Rai, from Farnborough in Hampshire, died at the scene.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said Mr Rai's next of kin and HM Coroner have been informed.
Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is urged to phone 101, email 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or visit the Dyfed-Powys Police website.
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.