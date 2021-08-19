CONCERNS have been raised by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) over plans for two glamping pods near Usk in Monmouthshire.

If approved, the plans will see a glamping site, including a sauna and hot tub, at the Old Cottage Camp in the village of Bettws Newydd.

The application was submitted in April, but has not yet been determined by Monmouthshire County Council.

NRW initially responded to the plans expressing “serious concerns” due to a lack of information.

NRW said several assessments had not been undertaken by the applicant and indicated it would recommend refusal without such information.

In a more updated response, the NRW said they “continue to have concerns with the application as submitted because inadequate information has been provided in support of the proposal”.

Specific information regarding designated sites and drainage would be required before any approval recommendation is put forward.

The site in Bettws Newydd was most recently used for equine purposes.

It currently possesses a six-horse stable block, which would be repurposed as part of the application.

Each of the two glamping pods would benefit from sleeping areas, living areas, a kitchen and toilet facilities.

A hot tub has also been proposed as part of the plans and a smaller building would be converted into a sauna.

The stable block would be converted into communal showers, toilets and a kitchen dining area

A planning statement says that noise levels will be managed by the applicants, who are also the nearest neighbours to the proposed glamping pods site.

Members of the Llanarth Fawr Community Council say they have no objections to the application.

However, they asked to see the county council’s highways team response regarding the safety of the access lane and its maintenance.But the council’s highways team is yet to respond to the application.

A decision will be made on whether to approve the application in the coming months.