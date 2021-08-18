TWO people were rescued at Lavernock Point after RNLI Penarth were called out.
RNLI Penarth Lifeboat Station launched the Atlantic 85 lifeboat just after 4pm in response to a distress call from two paddle boarders, who had found themselves swept out by the tide off Lavernock Point.
The paddle boarders managed to call 999 to alert the coastguard, using a phone they had brought with them in a waterproof case.
As the volunteer crew arrived on scene, the paddle boarders had been picked up by a fishing vessel. They were transferred to the lifeboat and taken safely back to shore.
"Thank you to the crew of the fishing vessel and thank you to the members of the public on shore at Penarth for the warm welcome you gave as the boat returned to station," said RNLI Penarth Lifeboat Station on Facebook.
