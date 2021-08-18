A POWYS man was seen simultaneously shouting at and singing to members of the public while on a drunken afternoon binge.

Darren Peter Hopwood also “cocked his arm like a gun” and pointed it at people and even screamed at an old lady, demanding her sandwich, during the chaotic incident, which happened in Llanwrtyd Wells on Wednesday, July 14.

The 49-year-old was eventually arrested by police. He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly when appearing at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 18. He also admitted a second charge of possessing cannabis.

Prosecutor Stephen Davies said the incident happened in the Irfon Terrace area of Llanwrtyd at around midday.

“A witness noticed a male outside her window in Irfon Terrace; he was shouting at people across the street,” said Mr Davies.

“Members of the public look frightened. The defendant was shouting and then singing at random passers-by, before cocking his arm like a gun in a threatening manner. He then screamed at an old lady, demanding her sandwich, then told her to ‘**** off’. He was heard telling people that he was ‘mashed’.

“PC Lloyd arrived, she agreed that the defendant appeared very drunk and was also volatile. He kept shouting at officers ‘come on’ and was advised to calm down.”

Mr Davies said Hopwood refused to listen to officers and was ultimately arrested and, when searched, he was found in possession of 3 grams of cannabis, which was valued at £30.

Gareth Walters, acting for the defendant, himself of Irfon Terrace, said: “My mitigation will be brief as the defendant can’t recall the incident at all, though he doesn’t dispute his behaviour, which was slightly bizarre.

“He accepts he was heavily intoxicated. The cannabis was clearly for his own personal use.”

Mr Walters said Hopwood had previous convictions but had no fines outstanding and that his previous matter from last July had been paid off. Hopwood himself told magistrates: “I am seeking help for my alcohol issues with Kaleidoscope.”

Chair of the bench, Geraint Evans, said: “If you’re going to drink, don’t shout at elderly people and stay inside.”

Hopwood was fined £40 fine for being drunk and disorderly and fined another £80 for the drugs, which were ordered to be destroyed. He must also pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.