THE Royal Welsh Winter Fair will make a welcome return to Builth Wells this November, organisers have announced.

After being cancelled last year due to coronavirus and seeing the Royal Welsh Show – its jewel in the crown event – postponed in both 2020 and this year, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society are delighted to announce that this year’s Royal Welsh Winter Fair will be returning to the showground, in Llanelwedd, as a two-day event on November 29 and 30.

After not being able to hold an event on the showground since the 2019 Winter Fair due to the pandemic, the society are excited to be welcoming returning exhibitors and visitors to the 2021 Royal Welsh Winter Fair which will once again showcase the finest prime stock to enjoy two days packed full of competitions and Christmas shopping for the upcoming festive season.

Alwyn Rees, Winter Fair committee chairman, said: “The society are delighted to be able to plan its first major event under the current guidelines since the 30th anniversary Winter Fair in 2019.

“I’m sure there are many exhibitors, traders and sponsors eagerly awaiting the return of event at the Royal Welsh Showground and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back for the 2021 Winter Fair.

"The event is being planned with coronavirus restrictions in place, however the society is looking forward to a successful show and we would like to encourage all those linked to the fair to get involved in this year’s event.”

Competition entries for the 2021 Winter Fair will be through the society’s online entry portal accessible on the website in order to comply with Track and Trace regulations.

Entries will open for all classes on Wednesday, September 22. Competition schedules will be made available to download on the Winter Fair pages of the website.

Along with the usual schedule of competitions, classes, exhibitions and displays the Winter Fair offers the discerning shopper the perfect opportunity to pick up some unique and original Christmas gifts from the hundreds of tradestands.

The food hall will be once again offering a display of the very best Welsh food producers and their produce, tempting visitors to try the wide variety of culinary delights on offer.

Covid restrictions will be in place at the Winter Fair and will include the latest Welsh Government regulations at the time the event takes place. Only e-tickets will be available to purchase for the event in order for the society to comply with regulations. Tickets will be available to purchase on a first come first serve basis once they go on sale. Details of how you can purchase tickets will be released in due course.