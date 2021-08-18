POLICE are appealing for information after a digger was stolen from a Tredegar property.

The three-tonne Takeuchi mechanical digger was taken from Graham's Yard in Tredegar in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, August 18.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or through their social media accounts and quote log 94 of 18/08/21.

 

 