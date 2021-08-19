FARMERS in Wales will be able to make use of a grant up to £12,000 to invest in new technology and equipment – as a new window for the grant opens next month.

Welsh farmers will be able to apply for the Farm Business Grant from September 1. The expression of interest window will run from then until October 1. Successful applicants will then have four months to purchase and claim for the items supported.

There is a £2 million budget for the grant, which comes from funds remaining within the Rural Development Programme.

Lesley Griffiths, Welsh Government minister for rural affairs, said: “This is an important week in the farming calendar, as we are able to come together, in person, at the Pembrokeshire Show. While this year’s event is a little different to past shows, I am pleased it is going ahead.

“Attending the Pembrokeshire is always a special event, but, this year, it is particularly welcome.

“I’m also pleased to be able to announce we are opening a window for expressions of interest to the Farm Business Grant. I know this will be welcomed by many.

“I would urge farmers with an interest to start thinking now of the improvements they want to make and how the grant could help them, so they are able to put in a strong expression of interest within the timescales and which meets their needs.”