SOLICITORS Harrison Clark Rickerbys are preparing a brace of oarsome crews ready to get back on the water for the annual River Wye Raft Race next month.

The law firm, which has offices in Cardiff and the Wye Valley, is entering a pair of teams each eager to beat the other to the finish line in the 6.5-mile event from Monmouth to Whitebrook.

However, the Cardiff team may well have an advantage as they are fielding a crew of eight while the team from Ross on Wye have just a half dozen paddlers on its raft.

Monmouth Raft Race, which is being staged for the 55th time this year, is organised by Rotary Monmouth with the majority of the funds raised donated to Newport-based St David's Hospice Care.

Encouraging others to enter a raft in the event Harrison Clark Rickerbys raft crew member, trainee solicitor Megan Long, said: "We are using the raft race as a light-hearted competition between our two offices, to increase team spirit and morale and bring out the competitive side of our colleagues as each office goes head to head.

"The raft race is a fantastic opportunity to pool together a collaborative effort in terms of both the race and fundraising targets and raft building sessions beforehand. Finally, the raft race offers a welcome opportunity to gather and socialise together at the end of the race, with refreshments of course and laugh about the other team capsizing and general mishaps, all in aid of a fantastic cause, St David's Hospice Care."

The law firm, which competes in the raft race each year, said: "We would encourage others to get involved because the locality of the River Wye is a fantastic excuse to try something new as part of a team, while raising awareness of a local charity and giving something back to the local community. This raft race is a unique and special experience, which our firm looks forward to every year."

St David's Hospice Care chief executive Emma Saysell said: "It's wonderful to know that Harrison Clark Rickerbys Solicitors is continuing to support Monmouth Raft Race once more this year.

"The race, staged so brilliantly by Monmouth Rotary, is a very well-loved and critical event in the St David’s Hospice Care fund raising event calendar, helping to fund the continued work of our nurses and the running of hospice services provided free to all patients and families.

"The race is such a huge social occasion for everyone involved, not the least the raft makers, their teams and supporters. I'd urge anyone thinking of coming on board this year to take the plunge and sign up now-you won't be disappointed and will be helping to support the hospice which cares, free of charge, to users throughout our community."

"The entry fees and any donations made, help us to provide vital palliative care to people facing life limiting illnesses as well as providing support to their families at a very difficult time."

Norman Williams, of Rotary Monmouth, said: "Harrison Clark Rickerbys are wonderful supporters of the Monmouth Raft Race We are very grateful to them for their annual entry and of course the money they raise through sponsorship."

This year's Monmouth Raft Race is on Sunday, September 5. The 6.5-mile paddle from Monmouth to Whitebrook on the River Wye is sponsored by Mandarin Stone. For more details and how to enter visit www.monmouthraftrace.com