THE Second Severn Crossing, now known as the Prince of Wales Bridge, was completed in 1996.
Constructed by consortium Severn River Crossing PLC, sections of the bridge were created on-shore before being moved by vehicle and barge to create the foundations of the bridge.
The 16,824ft bridge took four years to build.
Click through the gallery above for a look at the epic contruction process.
MORE NEWS:
- Latest coronavirus stats for Newport, Caerphilly and Wales
- Afghanistan: Refugees coming to Newport and Gwent
- Where are they now? Newport County's summer leavers
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.