Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

John Williams, of Newbridge, shared this picture of Iolo, who has been part of the family for a year. Iolo is a cocker spaniel and is he is a very happy and friendly dog.

Natalie Lewis, of Pontnewynydd, sent in a picture of her pet Count Albatross, an albino mouse, who she's had for nine months.

Awena Gillett, of Pontnewynydd, shared a picture of her rescue dog Cariad. She is a Westie and came from RSPCA Llys Nini in March.

Rebecca Price, of Newport, shared this picture of Rodney, an 11-week-old miniature dachshund, who has been part of the family for three weeks.

Sarah Williams, of Cwmbran, sent in this picture of Doug, a nine-year-old Chug who she adopted from Dogs Trust, Bridgend, four years ago.