A MEETING is being held today to discuss whether a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be given to people this autumn.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is meeting on Thursday morning to discuss a potential booster campaign.

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the JCVI, said it is not clear whether a booster jab for all people over a certain age would “make very much difference”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I think at this point we need to focus on individuals who are more likely, if you like, to get sick again if they’ve not got a booster.

“And in fact we’ll be having a JCVI meeting this morning to discuss exactly that.

“So, trying to identify the people who are really at risk and really need that third dose.

“I think it’s less clear really whether a third dose in a more general way, for sort of all people above a certain age, is really going to make very much difference.

“But at this point I think the main message is that the direct protective effects of these vaccines is excellent i.e. if you get the vaccination you’re in a much better place in terms of getting sick.

“But the ability of the programme to actually stop the virus from circulating around in the population is less good than we’d hoped.”

A decision on who should receive a third dose is imminent, but Professor Finn added that they need "more evidence before we can make a firm decision on a much broader booster programme".

First minister Mark Drakeford has previously said that Wales is ready to roll out its booster jabs when the go ahead is given.

When asked about the potential of third doses for some people at his last coronavirus briefing, Mr Drakeford said: "It will be another huge effort from those people in the health service.

"Plans are in from every health board in the country.

"We are waiting for the final advice from the JCVI, if it comes early in the month then we can start the booster campaign in August, focusing on the most vulnerable people.

"If we don't get it until the end of the month then it will start in September.

"From our point of view, the sooner we can start the more effective it will be."